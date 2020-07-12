Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 360 ($4.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 305 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 336 ($4.13).

Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 257 ($3.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 377.20 ($4.64). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 269.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 292.04. The firm has a market cap of $761.12 million and a P/E ratio of 16.47.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

