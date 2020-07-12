Shiseido Co. LTD. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Shiseido in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now expects that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.02.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.21). Shiseido had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shiseido stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.