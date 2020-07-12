Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Sherritt International Corp (OTCMKTS:SHERF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 2,050 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

Sherritt International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHERF)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

