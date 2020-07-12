Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.27. Service Co. International posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. CSFB dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.40. 1,072,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,533. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $52.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,633,416.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,536,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,404,000 after purchasing an additional 125,428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

