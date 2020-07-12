Sentinel (SENT) Trading Up 12% This Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $14,602.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000439 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

SENT is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.