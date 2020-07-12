Semux (SEM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $643,580.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market cap of $737,261.52 and approximately $643,580.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028308 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028892 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003593 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007291 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000401 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

