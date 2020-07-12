Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $119.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

