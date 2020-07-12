Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.62

Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and traded as high as $46.25. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 10,206 shares changing hands.
SMLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a market cap of $303.55 million, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.
About Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)
Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.
Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.