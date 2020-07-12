Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.62

Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and traded as high as $46.25. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 10,206 shares changing hands.

SMLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a market cap of $303.55 million, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 91.30%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

