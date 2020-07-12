Selfkey (KEY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.53 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and Binance. Selfkey has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $374,435.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $465.32 or 0.05038133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002782 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054140 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033428 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,101,465,841 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, RightBTC, Kucoin, ABCC, Tidex, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

