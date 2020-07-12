SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.55.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

NYSE SEAS opened at $15.69 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $36.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.