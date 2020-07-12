Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valvoline in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.02 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NYSE VVV opened at $20.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Valvoline by 459.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

