Scotiabank Raises Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target to $28.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $26.50 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE WY opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $11,895,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.