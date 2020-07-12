Scotiabank Raises Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Price Target to $36.00

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

OSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Norbord from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norbord from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norbord from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Norbord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Norbord from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.57.

Get Norbord alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSB opened at $26.61 on Thursday. Norbord has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -98.56 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Norbord had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norbord will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 341.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 453,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 350,890 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norbord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Norbord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Norbord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 387.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.