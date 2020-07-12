SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €132.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAP. HSBC set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($122.47) target price on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €114.00 ($128.09) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €130.59 ($146.73).

ETR:SAP opened at €135.04 ($151.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. SAP has a 52-week low of €82.13 ($92.28) and a 52-week high of €129.60 ($145.62). The firm has a market cap of $160.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is €117.93 and its 200 day moving average is €114.66.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

