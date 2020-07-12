SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($159.55) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($149.44) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($120.22) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €130.59 ($146.73).

ETR:SAP opened at €135.04 ($151.73) on Thursday. SAP has a one year low of €82.13 ($92.28) and a one year high of €129.60 ($145.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $160.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €117.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €114.66.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

