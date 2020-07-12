Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.97. Saia reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Saia from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,117.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 58.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Saia by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Saia by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Saia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.75. The stock had a trading volume of 213,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,048. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.95. Saia has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $124.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.