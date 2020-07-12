Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) versus Ladder Capital (OTCMKTS:LADR) Head to Head Contrast

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Safestore has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Safestore and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A Ladder Capital 18.39% 9.46% 2.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safestore and Ladder Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ladder Capital $504.89 million 1.71 $122.64 million $1.45 4.94

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Safestore and Ladder Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 3 1 0 2.25 Ladder Capital 0 1 5 1 3.00

Ladder Capital has a consensus price target of $12.66, indicating a potential upside of 76.53%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than Safestore.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Safestore on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and real estate related equity investments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, student housing portfolio, industrial buildings, office buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

