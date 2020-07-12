Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.24

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and traded as high as $30.39. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 45,800 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 868.60% and a net margin of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 23,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $614,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 50.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $359,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

