RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $570.02

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $570.02 and traded as high as $592.10. RWS shares last traded at $588.00, with a volume of 126,490 shares trading hands.

RWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Friday, July 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on RWS from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 530 ($6.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on RWS from GBX 630 ($7.75) to GBX 610 ($7.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get RWS alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 606.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 570.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. RWS’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.