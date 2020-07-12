Rupee One Day Volume Reaches $266.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 26.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $85,664.11 and $266.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 39,509,950 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

