RPICoin Trading Up 35.1% Over Last 7 Days (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. RPICoin has a market cap of $26,220.46 and approximately $6.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RPICoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00053107 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 982,440,985 coins and its circulating supply is 942,429,049 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

