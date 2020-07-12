RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.18). RPC posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 566.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.06 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $1.90 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.

NYSE RES traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 436,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.14. RPC has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $6.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 75.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 61.5% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

