Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Spotify from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Spotify from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.
Shares of SPOT opened at $278.24 on Friday. Spotify has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $279.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.37.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spotify by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spotify by 199.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Spotify by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,087 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Spotify by 7.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify by 20.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,666,000 after acquiring an additional 50,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.
Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.