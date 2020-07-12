Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Spotify from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Spotify from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of SPOT opened at $278.24 on Friday. Spotify has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $279.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.37.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Spotify’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spotify by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spotify by 199.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Spotify by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,087 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Spotify by 7.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify by 20.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,666,000 after acquiring an additional 50,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.