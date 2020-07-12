Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Saia worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 58.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Saia by 39.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. Saia Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $124.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.95.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,117.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

