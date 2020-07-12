Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €22.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €26.50 ($29.78) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.31 ($45.29).

ETR:BOSS opened at €25.43 ($28.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.11 ($21.47) and a 1-year high of €59.54 ($66.90).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

