Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €22.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020 // Comments off

Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €26.50 ($29.78) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.31 ($45.29).

ETR:BOSS opened at €25.43 ($28.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.11 ($21.47) and a 1-year high of €59.54 ($66.90).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.