Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target Raised to C$2.10

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its target price increased by Haywood Securities from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Roxgold from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of ROXG stock opened at C$1.54 on Thursday. Roxgold has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$1.62. The stock has a market cap of $573.06 million and a PE ratio of 256.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.08.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

