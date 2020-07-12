Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

AOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,886,000 after buying an additional 718,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,733,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,037,000 after acquiring an additional 457,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,284 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,412,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,234,000 after acquiring an additional 144,230 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,334,000 after purchasing an additional 41,427 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.