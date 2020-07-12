Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHHVF shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Roche to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Roche alerts:

OTCMKTS:RHHVF traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $355.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.17 and its 200-day moving average is $337.20. Roche has a one year low of $265.65 and a one year high of $399.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.