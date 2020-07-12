RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

RMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:RMR traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,693. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $842.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). RMR Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. State Street Corp increased its position in RMR Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RMR Group by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. 38.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

