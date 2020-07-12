RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the energy company on Saturday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

RGC Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 83.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

RGC Resources stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $193.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of -0.45.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,793.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,881 shares of company stock valued at $67,986 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

