Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Rexnord in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rexnord’s FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of RXN opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $35.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,044,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $2,357,767.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,506.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 72,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $2,339,087.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,181.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

