Reviewing Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) & Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN)

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Blackrock Capital Investment has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

27.9% of Blackrock Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Hudson Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Blackrock Capital Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blackrock Capital Investment and Hudson Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackrock Capital Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackrock Capital Investment currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 130.13%. Given Blackrock Capital Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackrock Capital Investment is more favorable than Hudson Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackrock Capital Investment and Hudson Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackrock Capital Investment $78.12 million 2.10 -$6.89 million $0.59 4.05 Hudson Capital $1.37 million 10.49 -$62.00 million N/A N/A

Blackrock Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Blackrock Capital Investment and Hudson Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackrock Capital Investment -108.45% 9.36% 5.41% Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Blackrock Capital Investment beats Hudson Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

About Hudson Capital

Hudson Capital Inc. provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, factoring services, and technical services. It also provides financial leasing services and equipment purchase financing to commercial enterprises. The company was formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Capital Inc. in April 2020. Hudson Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

