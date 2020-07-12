Restore (LON:RST) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $380.90

Restore PLC (LON:RST) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.90 and traded as high as $405.00. Restore shares last traded at $395.00, with a volume of 1,064,648 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RST shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt cut their target price on Restore from GBX 562 ($6.92) to GBX 510 ($6.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 380.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 428.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.64 million and a P/E ratio of 30.39.

In other Restore news, insider Jamie Hopkins acquired 7,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £29,624 ($36,455.82). Also, insider Charles Bligh acquired 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £24,971.25 ($30,730.06).

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

