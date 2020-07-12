Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Restaurant Group from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC raised Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 80 ($0.98) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Restaurant Group from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 92.20 ($1.13).

RTN stock opened at GBX 52.30 ($0.64) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.30 million and a PE ratio of -6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.50. Restaurant Group has a one year low of GBX 20.26 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.06). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.26.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

