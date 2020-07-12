Rentberry Market Capitalization Tops $105,647.57 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $105,647.57 and $151.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045536 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.37 or 0.05013927 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002757 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002524 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054185 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033441 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

