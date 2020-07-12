Relex (RLX) Achieves Market Cap of $82,095.69

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Relex has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Relex token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. Relex has a total market capitalization of $82,095.69 and $853.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.01998402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00196771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00073661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00115698 BTC.

Relex Profile

Relex launched on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,884,708,549 tokens. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io . The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX . Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

