Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Plans to Raise $250 Million in July 16th IPO

Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) is planning to raise $250 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, July 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 14,700,000 shares at $16.00-$18.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $1.4 billion.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Cowen and Guggenheim Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Relay Therapeutics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a clinical-stage precision medicines company transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Our company is built upon unparalleled insights into protein motion and how this dynamic behavior relates to protein function. These insights may enable us to more effectively drug protein targets that previously have been intractable (i.e. inadequately drugged or undruggable). “.

Relay Therapeutics was founded in 2015 and has 122 employees. The company is located at 399 Binney Street, 2nd Floor, Cambridge, MA 02139, US and can be reached via phone at (617) 370-8837 or on the web at http://www.relaytx.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.