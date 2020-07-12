Refereum Market Cap Reaches $2.28 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $31,989.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.79 or 0.01989569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00197709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00072554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00114999 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, Bibox, OKEx, Upbit, Gate.io, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

