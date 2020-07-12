Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) Receives GBX 7,131.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,195 ($88.54).

RB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,450 ($91.68) to GBX 8,000 ($98.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,850 ($84.30) to GBX 7,000 ($86.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($72.61) to GBX 6,600 ($81.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of RB traded up GBX 48 ($0.59) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,614 ($93.70). The stock had a trading volume of 831,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,130 ($63.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($100.80). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,150.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,464.96. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Nicandro Durante acquired 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,884 ($84.72) per share, with a total value of £11,358.60 ($13,978.10).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

