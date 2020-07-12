Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) Receives GBX 7,131.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,195 ($88.54).
RB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,450 ($91.68) to GBX 8,000 ($98.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,850 ($84.30) to GBX 7,000 ($86.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($72.61) to GBX 6,600 ($81.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.
Shares of RB traded up GBX 48 ($0.59) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,614 ($93.70). The stock had a trading volume of 831,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,130 ($63.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($100.80). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,150.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,464.96. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.