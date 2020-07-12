RealTract Hits Market Capitalization of $888,102.98 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One RealTract token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDCM and IDAX. In the last week, RealTract has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $888,102.98 and approximately $663.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.01999422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00196901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00073824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00115635 BTC.

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract

RealTract can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

