RChain Price Hits $0.0505 on Major Exchanges (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. RChain has a market capitalization of $24.41 million and approximately $383,801.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RChain has traded 53.5% higher against the dollar. One RChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, OOOBTC, BitMart and AirSwap.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.02010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00200131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00068616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00115631 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, IDEX, Bilaxy, BitMart, Kucoin, OOOBTC, AirSwap and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

