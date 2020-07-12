Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $335.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.53.

Shares of LULU opened at $314.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.60. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $324.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,035,109. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $365,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

