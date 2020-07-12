Raymond James Comments on Trilogy Metals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Trilogy Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the mining company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TMQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $1.91 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trilogy Metals stock. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,209 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned 0.39% of Trilogy Metals worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 195,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $357,790.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

