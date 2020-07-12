Raymond James Boosts Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$8.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$5.90 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FOOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Monday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Goodfood Market from C$5.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

FOOD opened at C$6.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $244.69 million and a P/E ratio of -19.87. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$1.49 and a 12 month high of C$6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.60.

Goodfood Market Corp., a home meal solution service company, delivers meal kits to customers in Canada. The company delivers ingredients for subscribers to prepare meals at home enabling them to select their dishes from various originally developed recipes online. It prepares a personalized box of ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with step-by-step instructions.

