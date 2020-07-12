Raymond James Analysts Give Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) a C$3.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE TMQ opened at C$2.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.29. The company has a market cap of $392.46 million and a PE ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.54. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.68.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.23. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

