Raven Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $1.18 million and $2,175.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.07 or 0.01994219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00196561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00070580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00114212 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,212,272,109 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

