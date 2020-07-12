RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). RadNet reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 520%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $172,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,295,432.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $77,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,193,923.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,895,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 832,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 88,973 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,100,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,011,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 200,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,008,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 210,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,152. The company has a market capitalization of $788.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.85 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

