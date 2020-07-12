Quixant (LON:QXT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $104.56

Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.56 and traded as high as $118.95. Quixant shares last traded at $117.50, with a volume of 36,610 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

In other Quixant news, insider Nigel Payne bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,660 ($11,887.77). Also, insider Michael Peagram purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,229.63).

Quixant Company Profile (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

