Qredit Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 92.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $590,387.96 and approximately $609.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded 123.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002446 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005570 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000153 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

