Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $111.72 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.01. 603,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,937. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $122.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $157,176.00. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $112,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,935 shares in the company, valued at $556,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,877 shares of company stock worth $3,363,146 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $168,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,852,000 after purchasing an additional 956,848 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 247.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 495,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 459.5% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 587,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,936,000 after purchasing an additional 482,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.